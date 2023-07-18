Arkansas organization searching for state's longest married couple

Do you know a couple in the Natural State that has been married for 70 years or more?

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Family Council is searching for the state's longest married couple.

"We want couples to share their stories of a lifetime commitment to marriage and family," the organization said in a statement.

This is the sixth year AFC is accepting nominations for Arkansas's Longest Married Couple.

If you know of a couple in the Natural State that has been married for 70 years or more, they can submit their nomination by sending their contact information, marriage date, and the contact info of the person submitting (if not the couples themselves) to charisse@familycouncil.org.

For more information, the AFC can be reached at (501) 375-7000.

The AFC is a conservative education and research group based in Little Rock "with a mission of promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values," their website says.

