Scott County declared a 'disaster area' after severe storms

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared Scott County a disaster area after extensive damage from severe storms on March 1.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared Scott County a disaster area after extensive damage from severe storms.

The proclamation was made on March 14 in order for the county to have access to "supplemental assistance" after the storms that began on March 1 led to flooding and tornado damage throughout the county.

Gov. Sanders went on to invoke "maximum assistance" from state government entities to be given to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM), which is then expected to quickly and effectively divvy out that assistance to "political subdivisions," the proclamation states.

The declaration comes after a man died after driving through floodwaters caused by the storms in Scott County.

Sheriff Randy Shores has confirmed the man has died after appearing to have driven into high floodwaters near Highway 80 and Highway 248.

