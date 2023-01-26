Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council

The council's duties include overseeing new and existing outdoor recreation businesses and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas.

Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.

Sanders, a Republican political strategist, will not be paid for his work on the council. Other members of the council have yet to be appointed.

