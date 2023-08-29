Housing market inflation means more homes for rent

While individual home-owners can no longer afford their homes, investors are attracted to the area to turn those homes into rental properties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The surge in housing prices in northwest Arkansas is attracting investors. They’re taking advantage of the fact that many individual homebuyers are priced out of the market and are buying houses to turn them into rental properties.

That has meant a drop in the percentage of owner-occupied houses, a decline taking place for at least a decade.

In the second half of 2022, owner-occupied houses accounted for 61.6% of Benton County homes and 60.6% of Washington County homes, according to the Arvest Bank Skyline Report.

To read more on the housing market in Arkansas, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device