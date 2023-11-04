Phoenix moves on from UA System, agrees to $550M deal with University of Idaho

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024.

The for-profit online university will instead partner with the University of Idaho, the latter institution announced Wednesday. The arrangement is similar to the one proposed by UA System President Donald Bobbitt: a newly-created not-for-profit organization affiliated with the University of Idaho will acquire Phoenix for $550 million.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024. It's being financed through non-taxable and taxable bonds that are separate from the university's budget.