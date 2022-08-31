Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit now open in Fayetteville

The new facility is open 24/7 to treat people in a mental health crisis, providing an alternative to hospitals or jail.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is now open in Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave.

The new facility is open 24/7 to assist people in a mental health crisis and offer treatment to them in an effort to provide an alternative to hospitals or jails.

“The CSU provides an alternative to jail when someone appears to be in a mental-health crisis,” states Governor Asa Hutchison.

“Law enforcement officers generally had only one option when dealing with a person who was a threat to others or to himself. But an arrest isn’t always the best option. Now, officers have a place to take someone where people are trained to recognize and treat behavioral-health issues.”

The CSU in Washington County initially opened in 2019 but closed two years later in 2021 after the previous provider Ozark Guidance didn't renew their contract.

UAMS will now be the provider for two of the four CSUs in the state.

In 2017, lawmakers created four crisis stabilization units across populous areas in Arkansas under Act 423. The units are located in Pulaski County, Sebastian County, Washington County and Craighead County.

To make a referral, call (479) 332-0800.

