New commissioner of Arkansas Department of Higher Education appointed by Gov. Sanders

Sanders chalks up her choice to Dr. Warden's "extensive leadership experience in higher education."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she will name Dr. Ken Warden as the Commissioner of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

Dr. Warden has worked in Arkansas higher education for 26 years, including time at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith for the past 9 years and 17 years working with Arkansas Tech University – Ozark. His doctorate is in education in workforce development from the University of Arkansas.

He also has a masters in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University and a bachelors of science in vocational education from the U of A and an associate's degree in applied science in automotive service from Westark Community College, now University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the commissioner of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education,” Dr. Warden said. “I look forward to working closely with Governor Sanders and Secretary Oliva as we empower Arkansans with education – paving a path to prosperity for all Arkansans. Governor Sanders has made education reform the hallmark of her administration, and I am ready to get to work with her and the talented team at the Department of Education as we begin a new day in Arkansas education.”

"Together, we will continue expanding access to quality education from grade school to higher education – preparing students to take on high-paying jobs in the workforce and unleashing a new era of opportunity for every Arkansan,” Sanders said.

