April medical marijuana sales in Arkansas near $24 million

Total medical marijuana sales for the first four months of 2023 totaled $94.4 million, with 18,847 pounds being sold in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Patients in Arkansas spent approximately $24 million in April to purchase 5,043 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

Suite 443 in Hot Springs sold the largest amount at 537 pounds, while Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood followed with 477 pounds sold, Scott Hardin with the DFA said.

Sales for the first four months of 2023 totaled roughly $94 million and 18,847 pounds, while sales for the first four months of 2022 totaled $89 million and 15,768 pounds.

This data shows an increase of $5 million spent and 3,079 pounds sold in 2023 so far compared to the same period of 2022.

"Patients are spending an average of $787,000 a day on medical marijuana purchases (at the state's 38 dispensaries). However, that total increased to more than $2 million on April 20, 2023," said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Based on data, if this continues, sales for 2023 should surpass the $276 million spent in 2022, according to Hardin.

2022 was a record year for medical marijuana sales in Arkansas with sales totaling $276.4 million.

“With $2.85 million in medical marijuana tax revenue collected in April, the state surpassed $100 million in overall tax revenue since the industry launched in 2019," said Hardin.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that they are 94,282 active medical marijuana patient cards in the state.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device