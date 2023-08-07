Lawsuit leaves Arkansas cannabis industry in limbo

A Pulaski County circuit judge struck down 27 laws governing the medical marijuana industry’s operations and products in June.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas medical marijuana industry crossed its fingers in June when a Pulaski County circuit judge struck down 27 laws governing the industry’s operations and products.

Dispensaries, cultivators and cannabis processors are waiting for details to shake out, wary of consequences if they defy limits set by the Legislature.

Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch ruled the 27 laws unconstitutional on June 14, striking a ban on the sale of pre-rolled joints, limits on levels of the psychoactive ingredient THC in edible products and broad restrictions on advertising. He also voided legislation letting employers keep medical cannabis patients out of safety-sensitive positions.