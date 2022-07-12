Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed

One provision that drew scrutiny would have granted matching recreational licenses to all existing medicinal growers and outlets.

ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say.

Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast, all the players said they expected the issue to rise again, probably as early as 2024.

The margin surprised even some opponents of the amendment after early polling showed support. But voters found fault with the proposal itself, which was backed with nearly $5 million from the state’s medical marijuana industry.

