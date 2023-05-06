62-year-old Paul Holt from Logan County was carjacked and shot while entering his vehicle with his wife.

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond was arrested for the shooting death of an Arkansas resident.

62-year-old Paul Holt of Arkansas was carjacked and shot while entering his vehicle with his wife shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Holt was set to turn 63 on Sunday. He and his wife were in town for a birthday celebration.

The man responsible was later identified as Evans, who had shot Holt and attempted to escape in his car with his wife in the passenger seat.

Holt helped his wife escape. He would ultimately succumb to his injuries at a hospital.

Evans was located later in the day and arrested. He was charged with the following, according to the press release:

(1) count - 1st Degree Murder

(1) count - Carjacking

(1) count - Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm

(1) count - Armed Robbery with a Firearm

(1) count - Possession of a Machine Gun