Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints new Arkansas surgeon general

Dr. Kay Chandler, who has been included on the national 'Best Doctors, Inc.' list since 2005, will serve as Arkansas' new surgeon general.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced earlier this week that she will appoint Dr. Kay Chandler to serve as the Arkansas surgeon general.

Dr. Chandler has served as an OB-GYN at Cornerstone Clinic in Little Rock since 1997 and has been named "Best OB-GYN" by Little Rock Family Magazine and AY Magazine, according to a release by Gov. Sanders' press office.



“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Kay Chandler will serve as Arkansas’ next surgeon general, bringing strong leadership and years of medical expertise to the Department of Health,” Sanders said. “Dr. Chandler is a skilled, qualified OB-GYN who has spent decades serving women across Arkansas."

Dr. Chandler graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Hendrix College, received her M.D. from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas and completed her residency training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

Currently serving on the board for the Pulaski County Medical Society and on the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Medical Society, Dr. Chandler says she is dedicated to promoting health and wellness.

Dr. Chandler has been included on the national "Best Doctors, Inc." list since 2005. She is married to her husband of 30 years, Jeffrey K. Chandler DDS, who serves the Little Rock area at Chandler Family Dentistry.

