Gov. Sanders announces Arkansas Graveler event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was present at a press conference announcing a 300-mile mountain biking event at Lake Wilson in Fayetteville on Aug. 24.

The inaugural Arkansas Graveler is set for June 23-29, 2024. The lengthy ride will last six days, starting in Fayetteville and ending in Jonesboro, according to event officials. The expected 400 cyclists will make stops in five host communities along the way.

Governor Sanders says she's excited about how this could boost tourism and the outdoor economy in the whole state.

“It will be because of people like you and events like this that help us showcase the incredible things taking place right here in our backyard,” Sanders said of her hopes for the event.

Event organizers say the bike tour is the first of its kind, and they expect it to boost tourism and the outdoor economy in the state.

The event was founded by the Ozark Foundation. CEO and President Michael Spivey says this is the beginning of a legacy for the state. "There's a really strong base in outdoor recreation in Northwest Arkansas. We want to expand that to other parts of the state,” Spivey said.

That’s 336 miles across county and forest backroads. Spivey says the journey is more than just a long bike ride.

“We're not only having a ride, but it's also going to include entertainment, food, fishing, skeet shooting, archery, and canoeing, really the best of Arkansas,” Spivey said.

“As cyclists come into these [host] communities, it’s an opportunity for them to have a voice in what makes their community special,” said professional cyclist and Arkansas Graveler event director Scotti Lechuga.

Lechuga says they hope the cyclists and the host communities will both benefit from the event.

“They're giving us their energy to be our overnight house, and we're hoping that some of that cycling energy can inspire their communities as well to embrace it as a healthy lifestyle activity to do with family and friends,” Lechuga said.

With plans to make this an annual event, Spivey says riders will explore different parts of the state beginning and ending in different cities this year.

“It’s always going to be about a 300-mile ride, but it's going to explore the entire state of Arkansas and showcase the best of Arkansas,” Spivey said.

Organizers say although the course is challenging, the event is for cyclists of all ages. Registration will open on January 1, 2024.

