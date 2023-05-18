George's Inc. to pay workers $5.8M in wage suppression case

George's allegedly conspired with other companies to suppress wages.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Department of Justice filed a consent decree Wednesday that would require George’s Inc. of Springdale to pay $5.8 million in restitution to plant workers to resolve charges that it conspired with other poultry companies to suppress workers’ wages.

The amended complaint and consent decree was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. The complaint said George’s and other companies suppressed wages through the exchange of pay information for years.

George’s, a fourth-generation family business, has eight plants in Arkansas, Missouri and Virginia with more than 7,000 employees, according to its website.