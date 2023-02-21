Former Razorback Peyton Hillis says family, staff made 'all the difference' in recovery

Peyton Hillis was reportedly saving his family from drowning which led to his hospitalization. Thankfully, he is now on the road to recovery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly on the road to recovery, according to his girlfriend after saving his children from drowning last week.

A report of the incident from Florida authorities said Hillis dove into the water and was then taken to the hospital on Jan. 5.

"Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far," Angela Cole said on Instagram. "It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day."

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

In a Feb. 21 Twitter post Hillis thanked his family top to bottom, as well as the staff at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola for being "truly amazing."

According to officials, Hillis was transported to a Florida hospital on a helicopter.

The Shiloh Christian community gathered on Jan. 8 in prayer for Hillis, who volunteered as an assistant coach this year coaching his son, Orry, in the 2nd and 3rd-grade teams.

Hillis ran for 959 yards and twelve touchdowns in four seasons at Arkansas. The Conway native played in the NFL for five teams, most notably being on the cover of Madden while with the Cleveland Browns.

