Federal grants support Dogpatch USA redevelopment, construction training

NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $2.2 million to entities in Arkansas to support the redevelopment of the former Dogpatch USA site and to expand construction training.

The Marble Falls Sewer Improvement District will receive $1 million to build wastewater infrastructure improvements, which will support plans to turn the abandoned amusement park into a nature center. The grant from the Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.9 million in state funds.

Dogpatch USA opened in 1968 and closed in 1993. The 400-acre property was purchased in 2020 by Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris for $1.1 million.