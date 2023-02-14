DOJ awards Arkansas $3 million to address gun violence

Authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, a total of $231 million was awarded to various states to address and reduce gun violence.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced over $231 million in awards to states, territories, and the District of Columbia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

This investment will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will receive a total of $3,210,628 of the funds awarded by the Justice Department.

According to a release from the White House, the funding will be used for the following initiatives:

Establish a State Crisis Intervention Advisory Board for meeting the requirements of the Byrne SCIP

Work towards developing and implementing an Extreme Risk Protection Order Program (ERPO) that keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others

Establish a collaborative effort with Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to address state crisis intervention objectives through court proceedings

Address intervention through a behavioral health perspective (specialized court-based programs and behavioral health deflection)

Provide funding for law enforcement agencies to safely secure, store, track, and/or return relinquished guns

Signed into law by President Biden in June 2022, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is the most significant piece of federal gun safety legislation in almost three decades and comes as a response to recent mass shootings and to the far more common, but no less tragic, incidents of community gun violence.

