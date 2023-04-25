Walton medical school developers hope to craft healing habitat

The school is being built on the grounds of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, another creation of Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine isn’t much to look at right now after a groundbreaking ceremony in late March, but that will change as construction begins on the 154,000-SF facility on a 14-acre site in Bentonville.

“There is an enormous hole in the ground,” joked Simon David, the founding principal of the Office of Strategy & Design in New York City, the project’s landscape architect. “I wouldn’t say now is the time to go to the site and witness anything exciting.”

The school is being built on the grounds of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, another creation of Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton. The 75,000-SF Whole Health Institute, Walton’s nonprofit holistic health center, is currently under construction on the museum’s grounds, and when the institute and medical school are completed, both will connect to the museum through trail systems.

