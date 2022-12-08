Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman escaped Brickys Prison on Friday, Aug. 12. In 2013, he was sentenced to life in prison for multiple rape charges in Franklin County.

MARIANNA, Ark. — Law enforcement is searching for a convicted rapist who escaped an Arkansas prison on Friday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections alert system, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from Brickeys Prison in east Arkansas on Aug. 12.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs 230 pounds and has several tattoos. His tattoos are a rose, heart, sword, "Forever & Always" and "Sam-N-Christine."

In 2013, Hartman was sentenced to life in prison for multiple rape charges in Franklin County.

According to court records, he was convicted of rape at the age of 26 in Franklin County and took a plea deal on November 27, 2013. Hartman has since appealed his conviction to the state's Supreme Court but was denied.

His last known address is on Persimmon Point Road in Magazine, Arkansas.

Details surrounding his escape have not been released at this time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call police immediately.

