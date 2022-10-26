National conservative PAC endorsing 5 Bentonville School Board candidates

The national endorsements are causing concerns from voters since school board should be nonpartisan.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A federal super PAC The 1776 Project is supporting five candidates for Bentonville School Board, saying voting for them is voting for the "pro-parent ticket."

The reason the 1776 Project targeted Bentonville is that they believe the Bentonville School District wants to indoctrinate children. The district says that’s simply not true.

The 1776 Project PAC is a federal super PAC that campaigns on behalf of school board candidates across the country. The group says it promotes patriotic education and getting rid of critical race theory components highlighted in the 1619 Project, a free curriculum that centers on the history of slavery in America.

“We saw an opportunity to help some really good candidates in a school district that doesn’t have the right idea in mind for students and their education,” said Aiden Buzzetti, the head of coalitions and candidate recruitment for the 1776 Project.

Buzzetti says the 1776 Project wants schools to focus on the best way to provide an education. “And it’s not using a critical race theory lens in education, which is really focused on the racial component of everyday life. That’s not something we want to see in schools,” he said.

The PAC sent out flyers to Bentonville residents on behalf of five school board candidates they are endorsing; Joel dunning, Gail Pianalto, Matthew Smith, Tim Rosenau and Yoselin Bolivar. 5NEWS reached out to all the candidates and heard back from two who declined interviews but sent us statements.

“Because of what I experienced in Venezuela before moving to this great country and becoming an American citizen, I know that the ideologies behind critical race theory and the 1619 Project are bad for the USA,” said Yoselin Bolivar, a 1776 Project endorsed candidate.

Gail Pianalto also says she is endorsed by the PAC.

“I don’t believe that critical race theory should be promoted in public schools,” said Pianalto.

The 1776 Project PAC made several claims as to why they believe the Bentonville School District wants to indoctrinate children, including that all staff has to go through diversity, equality and inclusion training specifically by outside organizations which are facilitated by Walmart and the Racial Equity Institute.

The Bentonville School District says none of the group’s claims are true.

“We continue to fight baseless accusations against our teachers and staff. The current political rhetoric is rooted in fear, deceit and lies. The teachers in Bentonville Schools are second to none, and we will not allow them to be attacked by outsiders that know nothing of our day-to-day work.”

Former Bentonville school teacher Christine Stewart is concerned about the statements made on the flyer, including that it’s being touted as a "pro-parent ticket."

“What’s wonderful about Bentonville and what I felt so privileged to be a part of when I was a teacher at the high school was the fact that there is such a cooperative partnership between students, parents and teachers,” she said.

Bentonville parent Melissa Carter received one of the flyers and says the decisions being made about Bentonville Schools should be made by Bentonville residents and not influenced at a national level.

“What do they need to do in exchange for the support they are receiving from this PAC?" Carter asked of the PAC-endorsed candidates. "Are they going to continue to be influenced on their tenure on the board if they are elected?”

According to campaign finance filings, The 1776 Project PAC spent $2 million between April 2021 and this August campaigning for candidates.

