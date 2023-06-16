Arkansas unemployment rate falls to new low of 2.7%

It was the eighth consecutive month of employment gains in the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.7% in May, beating the previous record of 2.8% set in April, according to a report Friday from the state Division of Workforce Services.

It was the eighth consecutive month of employment gains in the state. The labor force rose by 2,331 from April to May, while the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 57.5%.

The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.7% in May, up from 3.4% the previous month.