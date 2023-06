Prior to being in the Arkansas Supreme Court, Wynne was a Dallas County District Judge and worked at the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne of Little Rock died Wednesday at age 70, sources confirmed to Arkansas Business.

His cause of death was not immediatey known.

Wynne, a Fordyce native, was re-elected to a second eight-year term in November, defeating Circuit Judge Chris Carnahan in a runoff election for Position 2 on the state's high court.