Arkansas named one of the states in the US with the highest smoking rates

Arkansas ranks as the 3rd highest state for the number of smoking-related deaths with around 192 smoking-related deaths per 100,000 people.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the World Health Organization, a high portion of the world's population uses tobacco, in fact, 22.3% of the global population used tobacco.

A report done by NiceRx.com, researched which countries and US states have the highest smoking rates and most deaths caused by smoking.

The research revealed that there are around 192 smoking-related deaths per 100,000 people in Arkansas ranking Arkansas as the 3rd highest state for the number of smoking-related deaths.

