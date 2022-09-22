Red Cross of Arkansas seeking volunteers in Puerto Rico and Alaska

As of Wednesday morning, 20 volunteers from across the region offered their services: 11 volunteers are on the ground in impacted areas while nine are on the way.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — American Red Cross of Arkansas is seeking more volunteers to assist in efforts in Puerto Rico and Alaska after both regions suffered devastating storm damage.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 volunteers from across the region offered their services: 11 volunteers on the ground in impacted areas while nine are on the way.

After Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, some areas saw as much as 30 inches of rain. Between flooding and mudslides, it has been difficult to restore power to the island and assess storm damage and rescuers have conducted multiple swift water rescues.

Rural Alaska is suffering damage from Typhoon Merbok struck over the weekend and caused powerful flooding and forced residents to seek shelter as buildings were uprooted.

According to American Red Cross' news release, air travel and delivery of goods and supplies by barge will halt soon because of the incoming cold weather. In some remote areas, these are the main methods of getting supplies.

“As disasters wreak havoc from coast to coast and beyond, volunteers from the Missouri and Arkansas Region continue to step up to help,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, and we need more volunteers to not only help respond to large-scale disasters like this, but also to help at home to respond to local disasters that happen every day, such as home fires.”

More volunteers are also needed to not only respond to large-scale disasters like Hurricane Fiona and Typhoon Merbok, but also to respond to local disasters like home fires. To volunteer, click here.

Individuals interested in donating to the American Red Cross' efforts can visit their website here, or call 800-RED-CROSS.

