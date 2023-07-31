Arkansas: See which counties have increased in population

ARKANSAS, USA — From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, 37 of the 75 counties in Arkansas gained population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The fastest-growing counties were in northwest or north-central Arkansas.
Madison County led with a population increase of 3.2%, followed by Benton County at 2.9% and Van Buren County at 2.2%.
To read more about the growing population in the state, our content partner, Arkansas Business has the full story here.
