Arkansas: See which counties have increased in population

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the fastest-growing counties were in northwest or north-central Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, 37 of the 75 counties in Arkansas gained population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The fastest-growing counties were in northwest or north-central Arkansas.

Madison County led with a population increase of 3.2%, followed by Benton County at 2.9% and Van Buren County at 2.2%.

