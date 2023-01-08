Arkansas Nuclear One plant turns 50

RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas — The state’s only nuclear power plant is turning 50, but retirement is not on its agenda.
Arkansas Nuclear One near Russellville is poised to work well into its 70s and beyond. Its first reactor, Unit One, licensed federally in May 1974, is approved to run until 2034, and its engineers and leaders at Entergy Arkansas expect it to last far longer.
ANO’s second reactor, Unit Two, went online in 1980 and is licensed through 2038.
To read more on Arkansas Nuclear One, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.