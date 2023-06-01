$2.3 million LOTTO won by Arkansan has not been claimed yet

The Arkansas-exclusive lottery prize has yet to be claimed by its winner.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Arkansas has won the first-ever LOTTO jackpot for $2.338 million, but the prize has yet to be claimed.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) ticket matches the six main numbers which are 20, 12, 27, 10, 6, and 21.

“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet LOTTO’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

The winning ticket was purchased through the Jackpocket mobile app which means the app will be receiving a 1% commission of $23,380 for the sale of the winning ticket.

LOTTO is only played and won in Arkansas in order to give lottery players an opportunity to win a "significant jackpot" without entering a competition pool that includes players from the entire country, according to ASL sales director Mark Hearn.

Drawings are held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 per play.

