March medical marijuana sales near $25 million in Arkansas

Total medical marijuana sales for the first three months of 2023 totaled $70.5 million, with 13,804 pounds being sold in the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — Patients in Arkansas spent approximately $25 million in March to purchase 4,972 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood sold the largest amount at 520 pounds, while Suite 443 in Hot Springs followed with 504 pounds sold, Scott Hardin with the DFA said.

Sales for the first three months of 2023 totaled $70.5 million and 13,804 pounds, while sales for the first three months of 2022 totaled $65.8 million and 11,555 pounds.

This data shows an increase of $4.7 million spent and 2,249 pounds sold in 2023 so far compared to the same period of 2022.

Hardin said patients are spending an average of $784,000 daily through the first quarter of 2023.

Based on data, if this continues, sales for 2023 should reach $286 million.

“With $25 million in purchases, March was the largest month for sales since the industry launched in mid-2019,” said Scott Hardin. “State tax collection on medical marijuana totaled $2.48 million in March, bringing the overall total to $97.2 million.”

2022 was a record year for medical marijuana sales in Arkansas with sales totaling $276.4 million.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that they are 93,977 active medical marijuana patient cards in the state.

