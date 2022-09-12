Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general

The lawsuit accuses Tyler of threatening homeowners with physical harm "often" when they would ask about the status of projects.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the owner of Tyler Pools & Construction, of violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).

Rutledge said the complaint accused Tyler of threatening homeowners with physical harm "often" when they would ask about the status of projects. The homeowners paid Tyler's company $148,000 and left "nothing more than empty holes in the ground."

The complaint also says Tyler made false representations to customers— that he would build them pools— but then after he received their money, the construction would stop.

Rutledge said Tyler was issued a license to operate another pool company in Oct. 2020, but it was revoked in May 2021 "for misconduct," leading to his violating the ADTPA for lying about being licensed.

"Tyler was also not registered to do business with the Arkansas Secretary of State," the statement said.

“Many of the Arkansas families duped by Tyler saved their money for years to have their dream pool,” Rutledge said. “Tyler conned families out of thousands of dollars, only to wreck their yards leaving dangerously large and empty holes in the ground.”

The Attorney General requested those who believe they have had a similar situation occur with David Tyler or Tyler Pools & Construction to file a consumer complaint with her office, either by calling (800) 482-8982, emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov, or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.

