Gov. Sanders activates National Guard to support during winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated Arkansas National Guard troops to support state police in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as icy weather hits the area.

On Monday, the Arkansas National Guard announced the activation starting at noon with the support lasting until road conditions improve and state police determine no more help is needed.

Troops are headed to Lowell and Fort Smith with two five-person National Guard teams supporting each area.

"Each winter weather support team consists of a 5-person team, including one NCO and four Guardsmen, and a Humvee with communications equipment. They will operate around the clock until no longer needed. Each team will travel ASP designated roads to assist motorists and help motorists to safety. Teams are not authorized to recover privately owned or commercial vehicles. If the need arises, teams are permitted to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area if they are able to do so," the statement said.

A batch of freezing drizzle produced a glaze of ice early Monday morning. A heavier batch of freezing rain and sleet is expected to move east out of Oklahoma Monday morning through the afternoon. Click here for live updates and up-to-date forecasts in your area.

