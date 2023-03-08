Governor Sanders announces new State Treasurer

On the morning of Aug. 3, Sanders announced Larry Walther, former Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, as the new State Treasurer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced former Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Larry Walther, as the new State Treasurer on August 3.

During the press conference, Sanders spoke about her personal and professional relationship with Walther, as well as Walther's achievements in his previous position.

Before serving for the DFA, Walther's bio on the DFA website notes his work with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) as Director. In 2008, he was nominated to serve as Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) by President George W. Bush. Then, in 2011, President Obama nominated him to serve on the Board of Directors for the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Walther served as Secretary of the DFA since 2015 and through Sanders' governorship. The announcement comes weeks after former Arkansas State Treasurer, Mark Lowery, passed away at the age of 66 on July 26, only a day after announcing his upcoming retirement in September.

At the announcement, Sanders mentioned Walther's most notable achievements at the DFA, including moving Revenue Office-related service online to save time.

