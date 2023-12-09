Ballot to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products rejected by Arkansas AG

The Arkansas Attorney General has rejected a proposed ballot initiative that would exempt products like tampons from sales tax.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a ballot proposal submitted by the advocacy group Arkansas Period Poverty (APP) to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use tax in the state.

The AG said he was concerned with how the proposal failed to include products that aren't considered for feminine hygiene. The proposal was rejected because it was unclear in its compliance with the definition of feminine hygiene products with the Streamlined Agreement.

While the Streamlined Agreement definition of feminine hygiene products exempts grooming and hygiene products like soaps, shampoo, and deodorant, Griffin said the ballot proposal does not include this clarification.

APP can redesign their proposal and submit it for approval once again. If approved, the group will have to collect over 71 thousand signatures from registered voters before it could appear on the November 2024 ballot.

