Bill to end affirmative action in Arkansas fails

The bill would have made it unlawful for state agencies to give preferences based on race or sex in employment, education and state spending.

ARKANSAS, USA — The state House of Representatives voted Wednesday to defeat a bill that would have ended affirmative action in state hiring and outlawed Arkansas’ goals for steering some procurement contracts to minority and women-owned businesses.

A bipartisan vote was 51-27.

The legislation, Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro and Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okalona, would have made it unlawful for state agencies to give preferences based on race or sex in employment, education and state spending. It would have given a two-year timeline for the state to recalibrate preference based on merit and needs, Sullivan told Arkansas Business in March.

