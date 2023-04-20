4/20 celebrated with skyrocketing medical marijuana sales in Arkansas

Medical marijuana dispensaries say 420 is their busiest day of the year.

ROGERS, Ark. — April 20 or 4-20 is known as the international holiday that’s celebrated by people who use cannabis. Even though only medicinal marijuana is legal in the Natural State, it’s still considered to be a big holiday for some.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says on average Arkansans spend about $750,000 on medical marijuana, but when it comes to 4/20 that number skyrockets to more than $2 million in sales.

“It's been a line out the door since we opened this morning, non-stop cars coming in and out all day,” said Rob Garcia.

For medical marijuana dispensaries like The Source in Rogers, 4-20 is their busiest day of the year with sales doubling compared to a typical day.

One of the lead growers, Arianna Pascoe says they just launched their own strain of medical marijuana that they grew in-house.

“There's lots of love put into this. And, you know, I'm sentimental. So when I smoke this flower, after we've put all put hard work into it, I can almost feel that. And I'd say that the community has really been supportive of us,” Pascoe said.

The ADF says on the first year medical marijuana was legal to purchase on 4-20 (2020), that 133 pounds were purchased... that number increased to 283 pounds in 2021 and 374 pounds last year.

Scott Hardin says just under $100 million dollars in tax revenue has generated from its sale.

“If you're just looking at a spreadsheet, you would wonder, why in the world? The sales spike like this on April the 20th every year, but we definitely see it and obviously, the $2 million spent that's increased tax revenue for the state and local areas,” Hardin said.

Since the first dispensary opened in 2019, Hardin says the state has collected just under $100 million in medical marijuana tax revenue. He says the majority of that money has been issued to UAMS so they can work towards getting a national cancer institute designation. He says legislation passed this session that will change where that tax revenue goes for the next few years. It will instead go to two issues, with the first addressing food insecurity.

“It's going to make sure that children, students throughout the state that are on free or reduced lunch have the resources they need to continue that and then also for medical residency. So, if someone wants to do a residency in Arkansas, just to expand the opportunities for doctors or doctors-to-be,” he said.

Recreational marijuana has now been legal in Missouri since February, which Arkansas thought might eat into sales in our part of the state, but Hardin says the slight decrease in sales is not enough to make a big difference.

