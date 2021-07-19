x
Regional

3-year-old boy drowns in Table Rock Lake

Authorities say the boy was left unattended and without a life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area.
Credit: Cosminxp - stock.adobe.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has drowned in Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri.  

Springfield television station KOLR reports the drowning happened Sunday night. 

Authorities say the boy was left unattended and without a  life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area at the lake and was found floating in the water later in the night. 

The child was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The drowning was the 12th handled this year by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, which covers an 18-county area in the state's southwestern corner. 

