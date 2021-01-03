2 dead in Muskogee after short police chase

Two men died following a police chase in Muskogee, Okla. on Sunday, authorities report.

Police said in a statement one person was shot and killed by police and a second suspect shot and killed themselves during the incident Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were initially called to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck. After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed.

Police say the two suspects then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.