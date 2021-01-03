x
2 dead in Muskogee after short police chase

Two men died following a police chase in Muskogee, Okla. on Sunday, authorities report.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee say two suspects are dead after a short police chase.  

Police said in a statement one person was shot and killed by police and a second suspect shot and killed themselves during the incident Sunday afternoon.  

Police say they were initially called to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck. After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed. 

Police say the two suspects then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.  

Police say one suspect was shot and killed and the other shot themselves as officers approached.

