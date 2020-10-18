Razorback fans excited after big win

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a big win today, and according to Fayetteville police, the fans did good today, too.

Police have been having to monitor large crowds gathering on and near campus, but Officer Antony Murphy says the fans did great.

Plus, tonight was homecoming night for the University of Arkansas. For some seniors at the UoA, this is their last football season, but they’re trying to make the most despite the new circumstances.

“On a normal year, Fayetteville would be busy today, but obviously that’s not the case today. The Hogs are good again, we’re competitive...we’ve waiting on this a long time, says senior Graham Smithson.