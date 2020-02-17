Rare Disease Day Event To Be Held In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rare Action Network is hosting an event in Fort Smith to bring awareness to those with rare diseases. The event will be on Saturda...

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, which is also Rare Disease Day, from 1-4 p.m.

It will be held at Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine on Chad Colley Boulevard.

Attendees will get the chance to interact with patients, families, caregivers, medical professionals and industry representatives to learn about the challenges rare disease patients face.

You can also learn how you can make a difference in the lives of rare disease patients and their families in Arkansas.

Refreshments will be served at the event.