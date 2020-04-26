Rare badges and toilet paper among U.S. Marshals Museum unique exhibits

Museum curator David Kennedy was live on Facebook for about 45 minutes Friday (April 24) introducing viewers to the U.S. Marshals Museum.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With more people spending more time at home during this era of social distancing, the U.S. Marshals Museum is using the opportunity to reach more people and start to tell the story of the Marshals Service.

Museum curator David Kennedy was live on Facebook for about 45 minutes Friday (April 24) introducing viewers to some of the weirdest and interesting pieces in the Marshals Museum collection and answering questions. The livecast is something the museum plans to continue on Friday afternoons at 2 p.m. for at least the foreseeable future.

Kennedy talked Friday about the Marshals Service’s Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System (JPATS), which is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. JPATS’ air fleet operations center is in Oklahoma City with a hub in Las Vegas. Kennedy showed a photo of the JPATS hanger in Oklahoma City and one of the unique badges of the service’s aviation enforcement officers.