Racing Commission leaves Gulfside as Pope County casino license winner despite pleas

Gulfside Casino Partnership remains the Pope County casino license holder after a three-hour meeting on Thursday (July 30), but don’t expect a groundbreaking anytime soon.

In Thursday’s meeting, the Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) – which has sought the casino license for its Legends casino – attempted to prove Gulfside was deceitful in its application process. However, Arkansas Racing Commission members did not reverse their previous scoring decision from June 18.

On June 22, the commission agreed that scoring bias tainted awarding of the license to Gulfside after Commissioner Butch Rice of Beebe scored the Cherokee proposal 71 points lower than Gulfside’s. That scoring discrepancy plus accusations that Gulfside partner Terry Green lied about his role in a previous bankruptcy filing led to Thursday’s appeal.