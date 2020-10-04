Pursuit involving ASP officer leaves one person dead in Fort Smith

According to Fort Smith police, one person is dead after a police chase ends in a vehicle accident in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith police, one person is dead after a police chase ends in a vehicle accident in Fort Smith.

The accident involved an ASP vehicle and the vehicle of the deceased. It happened on Zero street near Ben Geren Park.

The chase began around 7 a.m. this morning (Apr. 10).

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle lost control causing both vehicles to crash.

Fatal ASP crash in Fort Smith 1/3

2/3

3/3

1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The State Trooper is injured but it is believed he will be okay.

There are no further details at this time.