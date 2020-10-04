Pursuit involving ASP officer leaves one person dead in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith police, one person is dead after a police chase ends in a vehicle accident in Fort Smith.
The accident involved an ASP vehicle and the vehicle of the deceased. It happened on Zero street near Ben Geren Park.
The chase began around 7 a.m. this morning (Apr. 10).
During the chase, the suspect's vehicle lost control causing both vehicles to crash.
Fatal ASP crash in Fort Smith
The State Trooper is injured but it is believed he will be okay.
There are no further details at this time.
