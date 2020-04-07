Protests happening in our area

Protests are happening around our area in honor of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Protests were held in Fort Smith and Rogers this afternoon in honor of Army Specialist, Vanessa Guillen.

People were waving Mexican and American flags and holding signs saying: "Justice for Vanessa", and "Shut down Fort Hood".

Olivia Cruz was one of the Fort Smith protesters and says they are looking for Justice for Vanessa Guillen and are hoping to be her voice.

Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old Army specialist stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. Guillen was reported missing back in April. Human remains that were recently found are believed to be those of Guillen. The two suspects in her death were identified as Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, and Cecily Aguilar, 22 of Kileen Texas.