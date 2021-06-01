Dozens of protestors gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of President Trump

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, dozens of protestors gather outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in support of President Donald Trump.

President Trump vowed on Wednesday that “we will never concede” as he speaks to supporters shortly before Congress is to convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Organizers across the county are planning to protest today as Congress confirms the Electoral College.

Few protestors are showing up to the protest in Arkansas armed, but there have been no reports of any issues.