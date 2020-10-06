Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, throw it in lake

The statue was reportedly set on fire prior to it being tossed into the water.

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second time in less than a week, protesters have toppled a statue in Richmond.

Local Richmond media have posted images showing the Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been torn down from its pedestal and thrown into the lake. WWBT NBC12 reports it was also set on fire prior to being tossed into the water.

The statue had been a fixture at Byrd Park ever since it was erected nearly a century ago. At that time, the monument was controversial due to anti-Italian and anti-Catholic sentiment, which prevented it from being placed alongside Confederate figures on Monument Avenue.

In more recent years the 15th-century navigator has seen a different kind of controversy, because the actions of his trips to the New World spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Last Saturday, protesters also tore down the statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham from its pedestal in Richmond’s Monroe Park.