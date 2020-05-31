Protest underway in Fort Smith

A protest is underway on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. The protest is called "Black Lives Matter: A demonstration for George Floyd", According to Facebook.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A protest is underway on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. The protest is called "Black Lives Matter: A demonstration for George Floyd", According to Facebook.

Dozens of people are out right now holding up signs that say things like, "I can't breath", "Black Lives Matter", and "I am not a threat". Police are out there as well to help keep the protest civil.

Organizers say, "This protest is to share with the city of Fort Smith how we feel about George Floyd’s, as well as many other black people’s, senseless murders. We will be there to honor those killed by the very people meant to protect us, share our feelings on police brutality, and spread awareness of the problem that is institutional racism."

