Arkansas Center of Health Improvement proposes April 27 as "Day of Reflection and Healing"

The day would be dedicated to remember the more than 11,000 people that died from COVID-19.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Center of Health Improvement (ACHI) proposed a "Day of Reflection and Healing" to state faith leaders.

The day would be April 27 remembering the more than 11,000 people that died from COVID-19.

ACHI is also looking to uplift the estimated 1,000 children that lost parents to the virus.

As of now, this is still just a proposal. Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this progress.

