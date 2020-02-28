Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg makes stop in Bentonville

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg holds rally in Northwest Arkansas

A little less than one thousand folks came out Thursday (Feb.27) to The Record in downtown Bentonville. The crowd was excited and looking toward the future for former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign.

Mr. Bloomberg believes he can beat President Trump.

"I can beat Donald Trump and I know how to run the country," Bloomberg said.

Northwest Arkansas residents explain they are leaning towards voting different than in years past.

Voter, Clarence Roberts says he believes Bloomberg is the right person for the job.

“I’ve never voted Democrat in my 80 years and Mike just kind of puts a thrill in me that we have another option,” Roberts said.

Climate change, gun control, and quality education were a few topics Bloomberg touched on during the rally in Northwest Arkansas. He made clear he is running a national campaign and the state of Arkansas matters.