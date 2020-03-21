x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

President Trump tweets about Arkansas property owner's generous act

President Donald Trump tweeted about Arkansas landlord Clay Young's act of kindness this morning (Mar. 21).
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

JONESBORO, Ark. — President Donald Trump tweeted about Arkansas landlord Clay Young's act of kindness this morning (Mar. 21).

Clay Young is a landlord in Jonesboro who waived the rent of five restaurants and told them to pay their employees instead.

Young did this in efforts to help tenants and their employees during these rough times the coronavirus pandemic has caused. 

This morning, the news got to the president and he retweet it saying:

"Great story. Thank you to Mr. Young of Jonesboro, Arkansas!"