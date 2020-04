President Trump used his Twitter account Saturday (Apr. 4) to praise Senator John Boozman.

He tweeted, "America owes our very hardworking food supply workers so much as they produce and deliver high-quality food for us during this horrible COVID-19. Join me in thanking our farmers, ranchers, processors, distributors, and stores!"