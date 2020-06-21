President Trump Holds Rally In Tulsa

The first political rally of its size since the beginning of COVID-19 took place in Tulsa, OK Saturday.

President Trump held the campaign event at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. The venue expected to hold the maximum capacity of 19,000 people.

The President’s rally has been criticized because of its large size during the coronavirus pandemic, and because of its original date scheduled for Juneteenth.

“I think it was meant to be a lot better thing than it’s being construed to be,” said Bill Gerdes, a Trump supporter at the rally.

Gerdes said he can celebrate President Trump’s rally and also celebrate and respect Juneteenth.

“As far as I’m concerned and everyone I know that supports Trump we’re also supportive of Juneteenth rally and everything that it stands for,” said Gerdes.

Saturday thousands were expected to gather in downtown Tulsa. President Trump’s campaign team decided to cancel the speech he was set to deliver to the overflow crowd outside the BOK Center due to a smaller than expected crowd size.

CBS reported that 6 President Trump staffer for the event tested positive for COVID-19.

Gerdes said he is not worried about the coronavirus; he says he is confident in his health.

“I don’t feel that there’s any more of a danger getting it here than getting it anywhere else that’s populated like Walmart or having a protest,” said Gerdes.

Gerdes did acknowledge the possibility of some disturbance between Trump fans and protesters. He said it made him hesitate ongoing.

“He is the divide in this country in my eyes just vote him out,” said Aaron Clarke, an activist protester.

Aaron Clarke went to rally for Black Lives Matter, but also went to video the event on his phone to tell the story from the protester's point of view.